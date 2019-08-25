OmiseGO Market Capitalization Achieves $179.11 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00012262 BTC on major exchanges including Iquant, DDEX, BitMart and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $179.11 million and approximately $46.65 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BigONE, BitMart, CoinBene, Liqui, CoinTiger, Poloniex, DragonEX, Crex24, Huobi, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Coinone, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, OKEx, Livecoin, Bithumb, Gate.io, CoinEx, Zebpay, ZB.COM, Neraex, B2BX, ChaoEX, BitForex, OTCBTC, AirSwap, Bit-Z, FCoin, DigiFinex, Iquant, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDCM, Binance, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Tidex, HitBTC, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Vebitcoin, Tokenomy, Coinnest, Mercatox, GOPAX, Bancor Network, IDEX, Upbit, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Braziliex, BitBay, Kyber Network, Koinex, Exmo, IDAX, BX Thailand, C2CX, Ovis, Independent Reserve, DDEX, Kucoin, ABCC, Bittrex and TDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.