Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.08.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,047,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

