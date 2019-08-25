Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce $131.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $136.10 million. Okta posted sales of $94.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $547.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $556.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $717.42 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $741.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Okta to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.46. 1,696,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,610. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -128.60 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $141.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total value of $226,678.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $2,735,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,604 shares of company stock worth $91,155,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,670,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 107,132 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,003,000 after purchasing an additional 457,058 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,048,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after purchasing an additional 711,032 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

