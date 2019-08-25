Odyssey Achieves Market Cap of $8.57 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, LBank and Bittrex. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $592,777.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00258001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01318050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00097212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, LBank, FCoin, CoinTiger, Upbit, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

