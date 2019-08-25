Oceanlab (OCL) Reaches Market Cap of $2,532.00

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Oceanlab token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Oceanlab has a market capitalization of $2,532.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oceanlab has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oceanlab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00260415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.01311573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00098227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Oceanlab

Oceanlab (OCL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official website is www.oceanlab.eu . Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Oceanlab

Oceanlab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oceanlab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oceanlab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oceanlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oceanlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.