Nxt Market Capitalization Tops $17.40 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Bittrex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $17.40 million and approximately $621,633.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00030750 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012953 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, OKEx, C-CEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

