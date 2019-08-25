nUSD (NUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.20 Million

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, nUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. nUSD has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.37 or 0.04927798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00047582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About nUSD

nUSD (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. The official website for nUSD is havven.io . The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . nUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

nUSD Token Trading

nUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

