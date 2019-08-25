Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Nordson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordson to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson has a one year low of $110.16 and a one year high of $149.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

In other news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $210,313.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $333,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,106 shares of company stock worth $1,887,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

