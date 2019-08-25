NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Down 9.9% This Week

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $889,712.00 and approximately $4,015.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 603,977,874 coins and its circulating supply is 403,977,874 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

