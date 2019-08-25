NKN Market Cap Reaches $10.58 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One NKN token can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Bitrue. NKN has a total market cap of $10.58 million and $801,885.00 worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NKN has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00258733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.01311880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020645 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00095497 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

NKN Token Trading

NKN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BCEX, Bitrue, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

