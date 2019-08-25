Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,947 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 2.6% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nike to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

