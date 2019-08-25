NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $102,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,963,000 after acquiring an additional 107,426 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,973,000 after acquiring an additional 483,263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,272,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after buying an additional 106,769 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after buying an additional 385,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,530,000 after buying an additional 91,003 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,878 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,768. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.38.

NEE traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $221.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.45. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.