NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on NextCure in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NextCure stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24. NextCure has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at about $40,611,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at about $37,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at about $16,385,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at about $14,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

