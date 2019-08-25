NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 315,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 188,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 164,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 151,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.