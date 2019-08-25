New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NEWR. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.07.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, insider James R. Gochee sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $105,420.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,905,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,904 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,947 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 58.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.