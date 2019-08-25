Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,212,000 after acquiring an additional 48,349 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $4,694,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.44. 5,664,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,117. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $386.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.38.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

