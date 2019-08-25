nDEX (NDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One nDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a market capitalization of $15,058.00 and $11.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00258708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.01314376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020866 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00095506 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000418 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN.

