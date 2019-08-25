National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $64.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. 7,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 19.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

