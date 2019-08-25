Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

COUP stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.18. 1,018,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,881. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -209.22 and a beta of 1.61. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $148.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $30,890.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $30,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $456,433.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,109.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,726 shares of company stock valued at $51,408,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

