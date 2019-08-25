Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 248,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.54% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Fis Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 93,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 86,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,016,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,688. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

