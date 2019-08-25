Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Invests $165,000 in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 685,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,677,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,547,000 after buying an additional 188,947 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,335,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,630,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $197,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.