Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 1,714.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534,100 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up about 3.3% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $31,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 255.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,819.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.54. 1,235,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,120. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.83. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

