Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 150,000 South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMMCU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,000,000.

Shares of SMMCU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. South Mountain Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

