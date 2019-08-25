Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYOV. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 125,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,189. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe bought 8,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius bought 5,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,437,242 shares of company stock valued at $20,117,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $12,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $20,104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 73.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,943 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 134.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

