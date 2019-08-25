MUSE (MUSE) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. MUSE has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MUSE has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One MUSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00035026 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here . MUSE’s official website is soundac.io . MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

