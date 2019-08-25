Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Down 5.6%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $18.01, approximately 7,264,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,633,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 73,897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,339,000 after buying an additional 6,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Mosaic by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,250,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,118,000 after buying an additional 3,007,121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,243,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,583,000 after buying an additional 1,423,772 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 2,241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 848,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Mosaic by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,757,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after buying an additional 707,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

