Monoeci Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Monoeci has a total market cap of $93,854.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monoeci coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Monoeci has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00891404 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003971 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 106.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Monoeci

Monoeci (XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net . Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

