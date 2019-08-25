Monero Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $108.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $82.65 or 0.00793202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, BTC Trade UA, Kraken and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006554 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004149 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,174,430 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, Coinbe, Graviex, DragonEX, Bittrex, CoinEx, Ovis, Coindeal, TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA, OpenLedger DEX, Exmo, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, Coinut, Bitbns, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Nanex, Huobi, OKEx, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Upbit, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha, Braziliex, Liquid, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, BitBay, Gate.io, Kraken, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bitlish, Coinroom, Binance, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

