Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 178,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 85.4% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 75,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,068. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.