Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,713,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,310,000 after buying an additional 134,923 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,465,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,029,000 after buying an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after buying an additional 269,031 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,847,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,427,000 after buying an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,761,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,338,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.93.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $7,773,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,584 shares of company stock valued at $120,467,861. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.27. 673,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,319. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $179.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

