Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,989,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,484,707. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

