Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,239 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 50,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.08. 2,734,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,342. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day moving average of $183.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen to $192.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.94.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

