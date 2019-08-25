Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 57,138 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,973,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,138 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $134,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 22,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 55.5% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 112,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. 15,056,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,013,443. The company has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

