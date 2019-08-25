Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Linde worth $89,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.26. 1,388,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average of $185.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

