Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.29% of Tesla worth $115,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in Tesla by 493.3% during the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 121.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 197.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,306,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.60. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $379.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $6,089,698.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,066 shares of company stock worth $15,819,400 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tesla to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

