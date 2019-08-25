Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 33,830 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $68,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.10.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $278.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,314. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,723,713.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

