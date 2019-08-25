Mithril Price Tops $0.0228 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. Mithril has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $5.68 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io, FCoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,238,777 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Ethfinex, FCoin, HitBTC, BitForex, Gate.io, ZB.COM, CoinExchange and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

