Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $249,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $3,574,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 41.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in CVS Health by 89.4% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 486,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 229,800 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 62.1% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $60.24. 7,757,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,409,576. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

