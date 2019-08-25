Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

HACK traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23.

