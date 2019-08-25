MinexCoin Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 15% against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $903,691.00 and $277,596.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00258698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.86 or 0.01311736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020834 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00096264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,391,578 coins and its circulating supply is 5,766,529 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

