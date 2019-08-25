Metronome Price Hits $0.60 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Metronome has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $106,772.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00005965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $33.94 and $32.15. In the last week, Metronome has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00258570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.01308624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00096787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,226,879 coins and its circulating supply is 9,464,755 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $24.68, $13.77, $20.33, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.