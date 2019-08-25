MetaMorph 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,337.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Mercatox. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $486,049.00 and approximately $33,337.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.04942258 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,434,240 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX, BiteBTC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

