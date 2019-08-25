MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $209,539.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00257851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01319066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021252 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000423 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

