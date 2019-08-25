Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Medtronic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $106.05. 4,055,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $109.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

