Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $118.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $109.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $1,056,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Medtronic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

