MediShares Hits Market Cap of $4.90 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. MediShares has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $252,988.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00258592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01314873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000421 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

