Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Takes Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 623,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 97,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 917.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $26.36. 99,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.74 million, a PE ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.68. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

