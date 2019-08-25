Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 15,898 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,898 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 117,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 76,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 111,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,741. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

