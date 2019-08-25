Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 13,777 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,777 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

EPD traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. 3,978,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,508. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

