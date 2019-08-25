Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,732,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,991. The company has a market cap of $218.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.